Centre mulls cash transfer scheme for poor urban women

Bengaluru: Ahead of the Union Budget 2024, the government is mulling a cash transfer scheme for poor urban women, in a bid to boost consumption and demand in the one category where it has been weak.

Details are still being finalised, informed sources told DH, and such a move, if spelt out by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech, will come with its own challenges. Namely, identifying the beneficiaries, and the fact that such a handout scheme, once announced, cannot be withdrawn in subsequent years without political ramifications.

However, similar schemes are already in place in a number of states, the latest being Maharashtra, and top policymakers in the Centre recognise the need to offer handouts to a particular group.