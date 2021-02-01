DH Radio | Decoding the Union Budget 2021 in 10 minutes

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the ninth Union Budget of the Modi government. Union Budget 2021, which comes amid Covid-19 pandemic, focused on boosting healthcare and infrastructure spend to revive the economy.

In this episode of Union Budget 2021 special coverage, we are going to speak some experts and our correspondent on their thoughts on various aspects of the Budget that Finance Nirmala Sitharaman presented. She said that the Budget will revive the economy, create jobs, improve infrastructure, and importantly strengthen the health sector. We have a few guests with us, to give us some insights into the Budget.

Tune in to the podcast to know more.