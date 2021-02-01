BUDGET 2021
Budget pushes health spends; no change in I-T slabs For every rupee in govt kitty, 53p to come from taxes
Key takeaways from Sitharaman's Budget speech Union Budget: Rs 4.78 lakh crore allocated for defence Poll-bound states get focus in FM's Budget Speech Budget 2021 Live: Budget 'let down like never before', says Chidambaram Implementing 'One Nation, One Ration Card' in 32 states Pensioners above 75 yrs exempted from ITR filing Agriculture infra fund increased to Rs 40,000 cr
LIC IPO to be completed in FY22
Rs 35,400 cr allocated for Covid-19 vaccines in FY22
DH Radio | Key takeaways from Union Budget 2021

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 01 2021, 17:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

This is special coverage of Union Budget 2021 on DH Radio. Finance Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the Budget, which is aimed at reviving the economy, create jobs, improve infrastructure, and importantly strengthen the health sector. Presenting India’s first digital budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the preparations for the annual exercise culminated in an environment like never before. Here are some key takeaways.

Tune in to know more about the Budget and what's in it for you and the Indian economy.

Union Budget 2021
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ministry of Finance

