DH Sparks | Decoding the 'bahi khata' of Union Budget 2021

DH Sparks | Decoding the 'bahi khata' of Budget 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 31 2021, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2021, 15:12 ist

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the closely-watched Union Budget on February 1. With Sitharaman vowing to present a Budget 'like never before', the stakes are high.

As the Budget comes amid an economic contraction of 7.7 per cent, all eyes are on the finance minister to see how she prioritises spending to get the pandemic-ravaged nation back to being the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

Join us on February 1, 2021 at 2:30 PM as we decode the Union Budget with our panel of experts. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

Panelists:

a) Mohan Lavi, Chartered Accountant & Partner, KP Rao & Co.

b) Mrin Agarwal, Finance Educator & Money Mentor

c) A Murali, Advisor to BCIC & Vice President, Toyota Tsusho India

The panel will be moderated by Anupam Manur, Assistant Professor, Economics, Takshashila Institution.

DH Sparks
Union Budget 2021
Union Budget
Nirmala Sitharaman

