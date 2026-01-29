Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget

Economic Survey 2025-26: Large growth opportunity in data centres, says Nasscom

Driven by surging data consumption, rapid cloud adoption, and the growing use of AI, India’s data centre capacity is projected to reach about 8 GW by 2030 from about 1.4GW as of Q2 of 2025.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 08:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 January 2026, 08:45 IST
Union BudgetbusinessEconomic Survey

Follow us on :

Follow Us