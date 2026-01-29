<p>Bengaluru: There is a large growth opportunity as well as a competitiveness gap in data centres. The Economic Survey 2025-26 released on Thursday quoted a Nasscom report which highlights that despite generating nearly 20 per cent of the world’s data, India hosts only about 3 per cent of global data centres, around 150 out of 11,000 worldwide. This indicates a significant opportunity for the country in developing data centres.</p><p>At the same time, the Economic Survey also cautions by saying data centres are double-edged swords as they are very energy-intensive. With emerging hubs such as Malaysia (Johor), Japan, and Vietnam intensifying competition, addressing structural constraints such as energy shortages will be critical for India to position itself as a global AI data centre hub.</p>.'Indian IT firms to gain from greater opportunities in Europe': Nasscom.<p>Driven by surging data consumption, rapid cloud adoption, and the growing use of AI, India’s data centre capacity is projected to reach about 8 GW by 2030 from about 1.4GW as of Q2 of 2025. The survey also stresses on recognising data centres and cloud service providers as a distinct category, rather than classifying them as 'Commercial buildings' under the National Building Code, 2016, which does not account for their specialised design needs.</p><p>"Additional measures could include releasing more anonymised public data to leverage scalable cloud-based Digital Public Infrastructure while maintaining robust security standards; facilitating visas for key professionals; providing tax clarity for data hosted by foreign entities in India; enabling energy-intensive data centres to access renewable power; and establishing centres of excellence within corporate hubs to strengthen research partnerships with academia," the survey said.</p><p>It also points out that the IT-ITeS sector is well-positioned to play a larger role in the country's medium-term growth and productivity. Recently, Sify CEO-Data Centre and ASSOCHAM National Data Centre Council Co-Chair Sharad Agarwal said the country's data centre infrastructure has to grow to catch up with the demand and fulfil the growth at the same time.</p><p>Many companies are now focusing on data centres. With an aim to become the world's largest AI-led technology services firm, Tata Consultancy Services in October last year announced a new business entity to build a 1GW capacity AI data centre in India. Brokerage Jefferies had said that the 1GW plan by TCS could place the IT firm among the country's top-5 data centre operators. And that this could involve a capital expenditure of about $5 billion.</p>