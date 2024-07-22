Economic Survey a 'cherry-picked view', hope Union Budget 2024 will address 'realities': Congress

He said the Economic Survey has flagged that the country must create nearly 80 lakh jobs each year for the next 20 years. He also said that “manufacturing sector employment creation has been subdued in the past decade”, despite the “hype and hoopla” of 'Make in India'.

“What is not said, however, is that the Union government’s current strategy is entirely reliant on data manipulation and 'pakodanomics'. Achieving the 80 lakh job target requires a decided shift in the government’s larger economic strategy,” he said.

Alleging that the Economic Survey would not be a Modi government document “without some completely ridiculous lies”, he said, “The most shameful of them all, however, is the astounding claim that abject poverty has all but been eliminated.”

Ramesh said that half of all Indians cannot even afford three meals per day, one in three children are stunted, one in four children are not fully immunised and approximately two-thirds is reliant on free food grains provided under the National Food Security Act

“India is in its most precarious and difficult economic situation in many years. The Economic Survey might present a cherry-picked view of the economy, but we hope that tomorrow’s Budget faces up to the country’s realities,” he said, adding that if Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was looking for ideas, she could look at Congress manifesto ‘Nyay Patra 2024’.