Economic Survey caution against sensitive food commodities in futures trading

New Delhi: The Economic Survey 2023-24 has cautioned against including sensitive food commodities like common rice, wheat, and most pulses in futures trading until markets are more developed, even as the government expands the list of commodities eligible for derivatives trading.

The pre-budget economic survey, tabled in Parliament, stated, "Sensitive commodities may be kept outside the ambit of the futures market until the markets are developed and the regulator has a higher degree of comfort in diversifying the portfolio."

It suggested that agriculture futures markets should focus on "less sensitive commodities" such as oilseeds, cotton, basmati rice and spices.