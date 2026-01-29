Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget

Economic Survey highlights US tariffs as 'most disruptive' in global economy

It said the global economy has been subjected to 'multiple upheavals' and the 'most disruptive' amongst these disturbances was the imposition of tariffs by the US on imports from its trade partners.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 17:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 January 2026, 17:05 IST
Business NewsEconomic Surveytariffsunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us