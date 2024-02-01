FM announces financial aid for converting biomass into compressed biogas, phased mandatory blending

India Biogas Association Chairman Gaurav Kedia told PTI, 'Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today (Thursday) presented financial assistance for machinery for the procurement of biomass schemes during Union Budget 2024, which will support the use of biomass to covert into CBG as part of the government's commitment to a greener future.' The focus on promoting innovative research toward a greener future will help create a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous future to ensure Viksit Bharat by 2047, he said.