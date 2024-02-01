From Jethalal to Shark Tank, social media abuzz as interim budget sparks meme-fest

After a day full of numbers and jargons, and of course multiple rounds of "okay Google what is the meaning of....", your exhaustion is justified! While we have published several articles to keep you up-to date with all you need to know about the interim budget, we believe you need to end the day on a lighter note.
As Nirmala Sitharaman presented the sixth budget in a row, social media was abuzz all day with memes.
We all know what the dining table conversation for the next few days is going to sound like:
Commerce students, assemble! After years of being questioned over your subject choices, the budget day is the much needed redemption, isn't it?
Fake it till you make it? Why not!
Doesn't hurt to have your priorities set, does it?
While 'Zindagi na milegi dobara', there is still a shot left after the formation of a new government