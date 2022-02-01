Government to hold spectrum auction for 5G rollout this year, says FM Sitharaman

In her Union Budget 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Tuesday that the government would conduct a spectrum auction this year for the rollout of 5G telecom services in India.

Follow our live Budget 2022 updates here

During her Budget speech, Sitharaman noted that the 5G sector, in particular, could enable growth and enhance opportunities in the telecom industry.

The government will also launch a scheme for design-led manufacturing to boost 5G in the country, Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

"PLI scheme extension to 5G roll-out and the commitment to roll out fibre in all villages by 2025 will give an additional thrust to investment in new technologies in the telecom sector," said Peeyush Vaish, Partner and Telecom Sector Leader, Deloitte India.

Check out latest DH videos here