Here's what became costlier, cheaper after 'Amrit Kaal' Budget

Fully imported cars, including electric vehicles, and those assembled in India with imported parts will also become costlier

PTI
PTI,
  Feb 01 2023, 16:15 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 16:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Mobile phones and TV sets manufactured in India would become cheaper with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing cuts in Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on import of their components but smokers would have to pay more as the government has increased taxes.

Fully imported cars, including electric vehicles, and those assembled in India with imported parts will also become costlier with the finance minister increasing customs duty.

These items will become costlier:

*Cigarettes

*Kitchen chimney

*Imported bicycles and toys

*Fully imported cars and Electric Vehicles

*Imitation jewellery

*Compounded rubber

*Silver dores

*Naphtha

These goods will become cheaper as the government has slashed the customs duty:

* Domestically-manufactured TV sets

* Shrimp feed

* Fish lipid oil used in manufacturing aquatic feed

* Seeds for lab-grown diamonds

* Capital good

*Machinery for manufacturing lithium ion cell to be used in electric vehicles.

 

