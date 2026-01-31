<p>Bengaluru: In a pre-dawn operation on Saturday, the Lokayukta police arrested a Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) attached to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Tumkuru">Tumakuru</a> Rural police station for allegedly accepting a bribe to release a seized vehicle.</p><p>The accused officer, Chetan Kumar S S, was caught in a trap following a complaint filed by Nagesh S K, a resident of Nagadevanahalli, Bengaluru.</p><p>According to Lokayukta officials, the complainant’s car had been detained at the Tumakuru Rural police station. PSI Chetan Kumar allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh to facilitate the release of the vehicle to its owner. After negotiations, the officer reportedly agreed to accept an initial installment.</p>.'Morale boost, stress buster': Karnataka police to get a day off for birthdays, anniversaries under new DGP order.<p>Seeking to catch the officer red-handed, the Lokayukta police, under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police (KLA Tumakuru), laid a trap near Kyatsandra on Friday night.</p><p>In an attempt to evade direct suspicion, the PSI reportedly instructed the complainant to hand over Rs 40,000 to a staff member at a local hotel near Kyatsandra. As the cash changed hands, Lokayukta sleuths swooped in and detained the hotel staffer.</p><p>Upon interrogation, the staff member confessed to receiving the money on behalf of the PSI. Following this lead, the police moved in to take Chetan Kumar into custody in the early hours of Saturday.</p><p>A case has been registered under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. The operation was led by DySP Manjunath and assisted by DySPs Santhosh and Raju, and PIs Suresh and Mohammed Saleem.</p>