How does the repo rate affect your loans?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Interim Budget for the FY2024-25 in the Parliament on February 1. While this will be an Interim or vote-on-accounts budget, the new government after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be present the full Budget.

The interim budget will however still present the revised estimates for FY24 and allocate Budget estimates for FY25 in the context of India's earnings and expenditures.

In this context, let us take a quick look at how the repo rate affects your loans:

What is repo rate?

Simply put, repo rate (repurchasing option rate) is the rate of interest a central bank of a country charges from commercial banks when it lends funds to the latter.

The rate is used by financial authorities to keep a check on inflation in the country.