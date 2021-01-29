In graphs | Stimulus measures by Centre during Covid-19

The government unveiled the Economic Survey of India 2020-21 today which projected an 11 per cent year-on-year growth for the Indian economy, expecting a V-shaped recovery for India which was battered down by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during the launch of the survey said that India's Covid-19 response showed how much India's policy-making had matured. He said that the government had introduced a slew of structural measures to deal with a nuanced pandemic.

In the Economic Survey, the government laid out the fiscal measures it took during the fiscal to help the economy and citizens ravaged by the pandemic. Here are the measures in graphs from the document.