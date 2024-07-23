Union Budget 2024 | India seen curbing fiscal gap, cutting taxes

A large windfall from the central bank and a surge in tax revenues as the economy expands more than 7 per cent this fiscal year gives the government ample resources to lift spending without damaging its deficit plans.

The budget “will be an important platform for the government to signal its intent on fiscal consolidation, showcase how it plans to manage allies’ financial demands and present its vision for the next five years,” said Sonal Varma, chief economist for India and Asia ex-Japan at Nomura Holdings Inc.

Despite Modi’s weaker political mandate, and demands from his two main coalition partners for billions of dollars in spending, the budget will likely signal policy continuity and a focus on maintaining fiscal credibility, Varma said.

Here’s a look at what’s expected from the finance minister’s speech:

Deficit and Borrowing

After surging to 9.2 per cent of GDP during the pandemic, the government has been steadily bringing down the fiscal deficit over the years, a key requirement for the country’s credit ratings to be upgraded. In February, Sitharaman had projected a deficit of 5.1 per cent for the fiscal year through March 2025, and pledged to lower it even further to 4.5 per cent by March 2026.

Economists in a Bloomberg survey predict the government will be able to narrow its deficit to 5 per cent this year, largely thanks to a Rs 2 lakh crore ($25 billion) record dividend from the central bank. Net direct tax collections have also grown at about 20 per cent so far this fiscal year, faster than the full-year estimate of 12 per cent given in the interim budget.

All this adds up to an additional revenue of $16.7 billion (Rs 1.3 lakh crore), according to Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC Holdings Plc. “We believe the government will spend one part of this bounty, and save the other,” she wrote in the note, projecting a budget gap at 4.9 per cent of GDP in the current year.

A likely smaller deficit will allow the government to keep its borrowing needs unchanged at Rs 14,10,000 crore this fiscal year, according to the Bloomberg survey. That could give an extra fillip to India’s bond market, where benchmark yields are edging toward a two-year low.