Infographic | Indian government's estimated revenue in 2023-24

In the fiscal year 2023-24, the projected receipts, excluding borrowings, were expected to reach Rs 27,16,281 crore, indicating an 11.7 per cent increase compared to the revised estimate of 2022-23.

The budgeted gross tax revenue was set to rise by 10.4 per cent over the revised estimates of the previous year, aligning closely with the estimated nominal GDP growth of 10.5 per cent for 2023-24.

Both corporate tax and income tax were anticipated to increase at the same rate as the nominal GDP, which is 10.5 per cent. The total indirect tax collections were estimated to amount to Rs 15,29,200 crore in 2023-24. Income tax collection was also expected to surpass the budget estimate for 2022-23 by 16.4 per cent.

Excise duties, primarily imposed on petroleum products, were projected to increase by 5.9 per cent in 2023-24. GST revenue, on the other hand, was budgeted to experience a higher growth rate of 12 per cent.