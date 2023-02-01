Infra cos shares rally after FM announces Budget 2023

Infra cos shares rally after FM lists infrastructure among 7 priorities of Union Budget

Siemens Ltd stock jumped 4 per cent on the BSE, HG Infra Engineering surged 3.32 per cent while the scrip of Larsen & Toubro gained 1.57 per cent

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2023, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 15:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Shares of infrastructure companies, including Larsen & Toubro rallied up to 4 per cent on Wednesday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman listed infrastructure as one of the seven priorities of Union Budget 2023-24.

Read | Budget Decoded: Your one-step guide for financial terms

Siemens Ltd stock jumped 4 per cent on the BSE, HG Infra Engineering surged 3.32 per cent while the scrip of Larsen & Toubro gained 1.57 per cent.

Besides, KNR Constructions stock gained 2.97 per cent, Ashoka Buildcon 1.21 per cent and IRB Infrastructure Developers 0.05 per cent.

In her Budget presentation, the finance minister said infrastructure growth has been offering multiplier effects in the economy. Under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), over 89,151 projects worth Rs 141.4 lakh crore are under various stages of implementation.

The minister said that enhanced capex of Rs 10 lakh crore for infrastructure development is 3.3 per cent of the GDP.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Union Budget 2023
Union Budget
Business News
Nirmala Sitharaman
infrastructure

What's Brewing

FM's 'polluting' 'political' vehicle gaffe draws laughs

FM's 'polluting' 'political' vehicle gaffe draws laughs

'Amrit Kaal' Budget burns hole in smokers' pockets

'Amrit Kaal' Budget burns hole in smokers' pockets

Investors go back to basics with self-driving vehicles

Investors go back to basics with self-driving vehicles

Journey of Budget briefcase to digital 'bahi khata'

Journey of Budget briefcase to digital 'bahi khata'

The last Boeing 747 leaves the factory

The last Boeing 747 leaves the factory

Clickbait or creativity? The art world wrestles with AI

Clickbait or creativity? The art world wrestles with AI

 