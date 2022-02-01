Interactive | Budget: Govt's expenditure in last 8 yrs

Interactive | Budget 2022: A look at government's expenditure in last 8 years

In the Union Budget 2022, FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to step up capital expenditure outlay by 35.4%

Anupa Kujur
Anupa Kujur, DHNS,
  • Feb 01 2022, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 16:08 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and other officials leave from the Ministry of Finance to present and read out the Budget 2022 at Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday, February 01, 2022. Credit: IANS Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget 2022, the blueprint for 'amrit kal' of the next 25 years, in Parliament, ahead of elections in five states. 

"This Budget lays a futuristic 'amrit kal' for women, youth and marginalised communities, big public investment for infrastructure guided by PM Gati Shakti, productivity enhancement, energy transition and climate action and financing of investments," said FM Sitharaman.

In the Union Budget 2022, FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to step up capital expenditure outlay by 35.4 per cent to Rs 7.50 lakh crore in FY23. 

She added that the total expenditure in FY22 stood at Rs 39.45 lakh crore and total reciepts without borrowing at Rs 22.84 lakh crore. Meanwhile, the fiscal deficit remained at 6.9 per cent of the GDP as against 6.8 per cent projected in the Budget estimates.

 Here's a look at the government's expenditure over the last eight years: 

Interactive
Union Budget 2022
Nirmala Sitharaman
Defence

