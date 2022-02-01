Interactive | Budget 2022: A look at government's expenditure in last 8 years

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget 2022, the blueprint for 'amrit kal' of the next 25 years, in Parliament, ahead of elections in five states.

"This Budget lays a futuristic 'amrit kal' for women, youth and marginalised communities, big public investment for infrastructure guided by PM Gati Shakti, productivity enhancement, energy transition and climate action and financing of investments," said FM Sitharaman.

In the Union Budget 2022, FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to step up capital expenditure outlay by 35.4 per cent to Rs 7.50 lakh crore in FY23.

She added that the total expenditure in FY22 stood at Rs 39.45 lakh crore and total reciepts without borrowing at Rs 22.84 lakh crore. Meanwhile, the fiscal deficit remained at 6.9 per cent of the GDP as against 6.8 per cent projected in the Budget estimates.

Here's a look at the government's expenditure over the last eight years: