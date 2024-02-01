Interim Budget 2024-25: School education gets record allocation of over Rs 73,000 crore

"The government is committed to empower Amrit Peedhi, the Yuva. Our prosperity depends on adequately equipping and empowering the youth. The National Education Policy 2020 is ushering in transformational reforms. PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) are delivering quality teaching, and nurturing holistic and well-rounded individuals," Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the interim Budget in the Lok Sabha.