Interim Budget 2024-25: What's housing for middle class?

"Our Government will launch a scheme to help deserving sections of the middle class “living in rented houses, or slums, or chawls and unauthorized colonies” to buy or build their own houses," said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday morning, as she delivered the Interim Budget speech curtailing details for the year 2024-25.

There have been no changes made to the direct and indirect taxation, a point that most middle class families or individuals were keen on.

Regardless, the proposal for the new housing scheme by the NDA government once again boasts of the Section 80EE that the Center introduced in 2016, in the Income Tax Act.

The 80EE deduction is for first time homebuyers and offers additional deduction on the interest paid on a home loan, subject to certain conditions.

In 2019, the government brought in a sub-section 80EEA— deduction for affordable housing. This 80EEA deduction was made available over and above the deduction of Rs 2 lakh under Section 24, allowing an eligible taxpayer to claim deduction of Rs 3.5 lakh on the interest paid on housing loan.