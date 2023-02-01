LoL: Best Memes on Budget 2023

LoL: Best Memes on Budget 2023

The netizens' memes add a touch of humour to the otherwise serious event

Riddhi Kaushik
Riddhi Kaushik, DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 01 2023, 22:57 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 23:41 ist
Pointing at how every Indian put on their best (economist) foot forward, a user hinted that this time of the year makes every citizen an economist, or atleast a wannabe.

With all said and done, all smiled and frowned upon, as the day of the Union Budget 2023-24 announcement comes to an end, netizens have started with the memes, adding a touch of humour to the otherwise serious event. 

Pointing at how every Indian put on their best (economist) foot forward, a user hinted that this time of the year makes every citizen an economist, or at least a wannabe.  

Reacting to the announcement of no tax under Rs 7 lakh, a Twitter user shared a meme on how the middle class must be celebrating this news.  

The memes and jokes on happy citizens grooving to the beats of the coins in their pockets because the more the notes, the nearer one is to the tax-paying lot. 

And finally, the best meme for the last by the absolutely heart-broken smoking gang who have been struck with a 16 per cent increase in the cess, causing more stress and we all know what that leads to.

Hope we were able to make you smile at the end of an otherwise serious day! 

Union Budget 2023
memes
Budget 2023

