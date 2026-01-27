Menu
Nirmala Sitharaman to make history with 9th consecutive budget

Former Prime Minister Morarji Desai holds the record for presenting the largest number of budgets. He has presented a total of 10 budgets during his tenure as finance minister.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 10:10 IST
Published 27 January 2026
