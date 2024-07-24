Say it’s ‘kursi bachao’ exercise but don’t criticise some states for budget sops: Rahul to Congress MPs

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked his party colleagues in Lok Sabha to depict the Union Budget as a “kursi bachao” exercise during debate but warned against criticising sops for a particular state while highlighting “discrimination” to theirs.

Rahul’s “strict” instruction to 20 Congress MPs, who are chosen to speak in Lok Sabha during the general discussion on Budget over the next few days, came at a meeting he called to streamline the party’s debating points.

He reminded them that they are a national party and not a regional party and their speeches should have a common thread.