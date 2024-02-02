Sitharaman sticks to fiscal consolidation path, pushes for capex-led growth

New Delhi: In the interim budget presented ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday outlined capital expenditure (capex)-led growth strategy and chose to walk the talk on fiscal consolidation.

Presenting her sixth consecutive budget, Sitharaman proposed to bring down the central government’s fiscal deficit to 5.1 per cent of GDP in 2024-25 and further to 4.5 per cent in 2025-26 from the projected 5.8 per cent in the financial year ending March 2024.

Revised fiscal deficit, or the gap between the central government’s income and spending, number for the current financial year is lower than the budgetary estimate of 5.9 per cent. In her last year’s budget, Sitharaman had pegged the fiscal deficit for year 2023-24 at Rs 17.87 lakh crore. The fiscal deficit stood at Rs 9.82 lakh crore in April-December period, which is 55 per cent of the full-year target.

Sticking to the fiscal consolidation path would send a positive message to the global investors and may lead to ratings upgrade.

“We are not only aligning with the fiscal consolidation roadmap that we gave earlier but are bettering it. It is that one simple statement that every rating agency should take on board,” the finance minister said while addressing a press conference after presentation of the interim budget.

“Fiscal consolidation path will be well received by rating agencies as well as the global investors that are eyeing India as an attractive investment destination,” said KVS Manian, whole time director of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

While maintaining fiscal discipline the finance minister has outlined a strategy to boost capital expenditure. Capex outlay for 2024-25 is proposed to be increased by 11.1 per cent to Rs 11.11 lakh crore, which would be 3.4 per centof GDP.

“Significant increase in capital expenditure underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to addressing India’s core economic needs and boosting economic growth,” said Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India.