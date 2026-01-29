<p>New Delhi: The domestic steel sector faces challenges related to international price disparity and raw material security, the Economic Survey said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Union Finance Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nirmala-sitharaman">Nirmala Sitharaman</a> presented the Economic Survey 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.</p>.<p>The steel sector serves as the backbone of industrialisation and infrastructure, securing India’s position as the world's second-largest crude steel producer, the government document said.</p>.Economic Survey 2025-26 key highlights: 'FTA with Europe will strengthen India's manufacturing competitiveness'.<p>The sector has undergone a major transformation in the last five years, largely driven by strong domestic demand from the construction and manufacturing sectors, it said.</p>.<p>"However, the sector faces challenges related to international price disparity and raw material security. India was also a net importer of steel during FY26 (April–October), primarily due to low international prices, which resulted in lower margins on exports and cheaper imports," the survey stated.</p>.<p>While India is largely self-sufficient in iron ore, the industry faces critical dependence on imported coking coal.</p>.<p>To mitigate global supply risks, the Ministry of Coal launched Mission Coking Coal in 2022 to significantly enhance domestic raw coking coal production to 140 MT by 2030. </p><p>A Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Specialty Steel with an outlay of Rs 6,322 crore was also introduced in 2021 to sustain the sector's growth and foster self-reliance. As of October 2025, cumulative investment under the PLI scheme reached Rs 23,022 crore, with production of 2.34 million tonnes (MT) of specialty steel.</p>.<p>In the 2025-26 fiscal year, crude steel production grew by 11.7 per cent, finished steel production increasing by 10.8 per cent, and consumption rising by 7.8 per cent during April-October 2025-26, compared to the corresponding period last year.</p>