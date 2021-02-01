BUDGET 2021
Deduction on home loan interest extended till Mar 2022 DH Radio | Key takeaways from Union Budget 2021 Budget pushes health spends; no change in I-T slabs For every rupee in govt kitty, 53p to come from taxes Union Budget: Rs 4.78 lakh crore allocated for defence Politics of Economy: Reaching out to poll-bound states Budget 2021 Live: Budget does not address inequities, bold for its fiscal stance, say economists Implementing 'One Nation, One Ration Card' in 32 states Pensioners above 75 yrs exempted from ITR filing
LIC IPO to be completed in FY22
Budget: Law Ministry gets allocation to buy EVMs by EC

Union Budget 2021: Law Ministry gets allocation for purchases of EVMs by EC

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 01 2021, 18:04 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 18:04 ist
Representative image/Credit: PTI File Photo

The Union Law Ministry has been allocated Rs 1,005 crore in the central Budget to provide funds to the Election Commission for procurement of ballot units, control units and voter verifiable paper audit trial units (VVPATS), and ancillary expenditure on EVMs and destruction of obsolete voting machines.

One control unit, at least on ballot union and one VVPAT or paper trail machines constitute one EVM.

Read | Here's what became costlier, cheaper after Budget 2021

Obsolete EVMs are destroyed under the supervision of an expert unit following a set protocol. A voting machine has an average life of 15 years.

The Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) are the two public sector undertakings which manufacture the EVM.

The ministry has also been allocated Rs 100 crore for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The provision is for meeting "carry forward liability" in respect of charges for conduct of general Lok Sabha elections, the budget document said.

Another Rs 7.20 crore has been allocated for elector photo identity cards.

Read: Budget 2021 | Key takeaways from the Budget speech

The provision is for reimbursement of central government's share to state and union territory governments on issuance of voter identity cards.

Under the "other election expenses" head, the ministry has been allocated Rs 57.10 crore. The provision is for reimbursement of central government's share on normal election expenditure to the state and Union Territory governments and the cost of preparation and printing of electoral rolls, the document said.

Separately, the Election Commission has been allocated Rs 249.16 crore. The provision is mainly for the establishment related expenditure of the poll panel and for the expenditure to be incurred on the purchase of land and pre-construction activities for additional building for the Election Commission.

The additional building is to come up in Dwarka.

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Union Budget
Union Budget 2021
Election Commission of India
Electronic Voting Machines

What's Brewing

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 