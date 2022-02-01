Union Budget 2022: Full text

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2022-23 in Parliament on Tuesday.

Sitharaman spoke for 90 minutes – her shortest speech yet.

Among the key announcements were the issuance of 'Digital Rupee' by the RBI, flat 30 per cent tax on digital assets like NFTs, and rollout of 5G services and e-passports.

Here is the full text of Union Budget 2022:

