Union Budget 2022: Full text

Union Budget 2022: Full text

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 01 2022, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 15:32 ist
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with a folder case containing the Union Budget 2022-23. Credit: PTI Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2022-23 in Parliament on Tuesday.

Sitharaman spoke for 90 minutes – her shortest speech yet.

Among the key announcements were the issuance of 'Digital Rupee' by the RBI, flat 30 per cent tax on digital assets like NFTs, and rollout of 5G services and e-passports.

Here is the full text of Union Budget 2022:

Check out latest DH videos here

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Union Budget 2022
Indian economy
Nirmala Sitharaman
cryptocurrency
RBI
5G

What's Brewing

Union Budget 2022 | Allocations to key sectors

Union Budget 2022 | Allocations to key sectors

Ganesh puja: The untold custom of Finance Ministry

Ganesh puja: The untold custom of Finance Ministry

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

 