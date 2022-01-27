Union Budget 2022: What the banking and finance sector expects
updated: Jan 27 2022, 16:22 ist
With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to present the Modi government's eighth Budget on February 1, track this blog to know what the healthcare sector is expecting this year. Stay tuned for updates.
16:09
Fintech firms demand further liberalisation of tax regime in Budget
The fintech industry has urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to further liberalise the tax regime for financial sector startups in the forthcoming Budget, arguing that it has an immense potential to promote financial inclusion and generate significant employment opportunities.
Rise in households' inflation expectations impacts bank deposits: RBI paper
When sentiments about future inflation are on the higher side, households change their savings portfolio with respect to bank deposits, according to a working paper released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday.
