Union Budget 2022: What the healthcare sector expects

The domestic pharmaceutical industry is expecting an increase in the overall fund allocation for the healthcare sector, focus on policies that encourage R&D activities and continuation of tax concessions on various drugs in the upcoming Union Budget. Stay tuned for updates.
Infographic | Union Budget 2022: All eyes on spending for healthcare — A look at health expenditure over the years
Pharma industry seeks enhanced funds for healthcare sector, ease of doing business in Budget
The domestic pharmaceutical industry is expecting an increase in the overall fund allocation for the healthcare sector, focus on policies that encourage R&D activities and continuation of tax concessions on various drugs in the upcoming Union Budget.
The industry is also seeking simplification of various processes in order to enhance ease of doing business for the private sector companies.
Read more
Healthcare vertical has brought in $27 millionin revenue, will nurture & grow it: LTTS MD
After posting a 34% jump in profits for the third quarter of FY22, L&T Technology Services (LTTS) MD and CEO Amit Chadha told DH’s Veena Mani that the nascent healthcare segment will grow.
Chadha also talks about the company’s hiring patterns, emerging verticals and talent acquisition.
Read more
Hello readers and welcome to sector-wise coverage of Union Budget 2022. With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to present the Modi government's eighth Budget on February 1, track this blog to know what the healthcare sector is expecting this year. Stay tuned for live updates.