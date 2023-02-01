Union Budget 2023: Full text, key features

Union Budget 2023: Find full text of document, key features here

The duration of the speech was 1 hour 26 minutes - Sitharaman's shortest Budget speech

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 01 2023, 12:56 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 13:07 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala carrying a folder-case poses for photographs outside the Finance Ministry at North Block, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday presented the Union Budget 2023-24 in Lok Sabha.

The duration of the speech was 1 hour 26 minutes - Sitharaman's shortest Budget speech.

Follow our special Budget coverage

Among the key features of the Union Budget 2023 were major changes introduced to the personal income tax structure in the country. The tax rebate limit increased to Rs 7 lakh from Rs 5 lakh in the new tax regime. Sitharaman further announced that the new Income Tax regime would become the default tax regime in India.

Here's the full text of the Union Budget 2023-24:

Read | Union Budget 2023: Major shakeup in Income Tax slabs, new tax regime is default

Here are the key features of the Union Budget 2023-34:

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Union Budget
Union Budget 2023
Nirmala Sitharaman

What's Brewing

FM's 'polluting' 'political' vehicle gaffe draws laughs

FM's 'polluting' 'political' vehicle gaffe draws laughs

'Amrit Kaal' Budget burns hole in smokers' pockets

'Amrit Kaal' Budget burns hole in smokers' pockets

Investors go back to basics with self-driving vehicles

Investors go back to basics with self-driving vehicles

Journey of Budget briefcase to digital 'bahi khata'

Journey of Budget briefcase to digital 'bahi khata'

The last Boeing 747 leaves the factory

The last Boeing 747 leaves the factory

Clickbait or creativity? The art world wrestles with AI

Clickbait or creativity? The art world wrestles with AI

 