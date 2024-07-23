Union Budget 2024 | A look at top reactions after Sitharaman's speech in Lok Sabha

The Opposition on Tuesday termed the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as a 'kursi bachao budget' driven by political compulsions and claimed that it ignored opposition-ruled states in a bid to appease BJP's allies, mainly the TDP and JD(U).

Industry players, however said that the budget will promote inclusive growth and provide resilience in the economy, industry players said.

Chidambaram was one of the first ones to call the Budget a copy of the Congress manifesto, followed by Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi's remark was endorsed by several Congress and other Opposition party leaders including Jairam Ramesh, Mamata Banerjee, Mallikarjun Kharge among many others who called it a 'copy and paste' of the grand old party's manifesto.

Follow DH as we track latest reactions to the Union Budget here