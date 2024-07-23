Union Budget 2024 | Allocation for energy: A comparative look since 2019

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget for the seventh consecutive time, highlighting the Modi govt 3.0's plans for the economic development of the country for this financial year.
The Budget identified the following areas as priorities: productivity and resilience in agriculture, employment & skilling, inclusive human resource development and social justice, manufacturing & services, urban development, energy security, and infrastructure.
As per the government's 'Budget at a Glance' document, expenditure on several 'major items', such as agriculture, commerce, defence, education etc. are listed, with regards to various sectors.
Here, we take a look at the allocation for energy in this year's Budget, and how it compares to allocations since 2019-20:
The graph above highlights that maximum funds were allocated to the energy sector during 2023-24, with the government setting aside Rs 94,915 crore for the sector. Compared to last year, there has been a considerable dip in the funds allocated this year, as only Rs 68,769 crore have been allocated to the sector.
That being said, this year's allocation is still much higher, compared to energy sector allocations in 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22.
