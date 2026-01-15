Today's Horoscope – January 18, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 17 January 2026, 18:35 IST
March 21 - April 20
You feel that your close ones have not been supportive and feel let-down at some core-level. Sometimes it’s your own expectations that could also be the
culprit. People can give you only so much, and the sooner you accept it you can make peace and your relationship can soar, and get healthier too. Colour: White Number: 6
April 21 - May 21
People around you are in a feisty mood, so back off. You can do without the drama. At work you need to put in more than adequate work, you have to be excellent so you can get across to your boss who seems to be at his demanding best. Colour: Ivory Number: 9
May 22 - June 21
Make changes that will enhance your appearance. You should be able to get involved in an interesting proposition today. Your outgoing nature takes a
damper as a colleague plays spoil sport. But you are not one to mope for long and are back in the centre soon enough. Siblings prove demanding. Colour: Mauve Number: 1
June 22 - July 22
The time has come when you need to live in the present. The universe beckons, and has a plan for you. You are undecided about the path to choose. But things have a way of falling into place, you just need to trust. Friends are giving you a hard time right now, demanding more of your time and attention than possible.
Colour: Cream Number: 4
July 23 - August 21
You will be tempted to take a few risks and explore further afield than usual. However, there is not much harm in anything you do today. Travel for pleasure and
romance is especially highlighted. Colour: Pista-green Number: 7
August 22 - September 23
September 23 - October 22
Disharmony at home stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises. Romantic relationships should stabilize. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility today. Colour: Orange Number: 8
October 23 - November 21
Focus your efforts on your work. Insurance pay outs, tax rebates, or just plain luck makes it a great day. Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. Don't divulge secret information. Colour: Amber Number: 3
November 22 - December 21
You are very clear and perceptive now. It's a good time to make a decision, come to an agreement, negotiate a deal. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Colour: Purple Number: 6
December 23 - January 20
Confronting your emotions today changes everything. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result. Colour: aqua-green Number: 1
January 21 - February 19
You can excel where before you’ve failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind! Colour: Copper Number: 9
February 20 - March 20
You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Children’s needs could be more costly than you anticipated. Colour: white Number: 5
Amara Ramdev