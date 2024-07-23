Union Budget 2024 | Broad reforms will help development of advanced healthcare solutions, says Fortis Hospital Principle Director Dr Praveen Gupta

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget 2024, highlighting the Modi govt 3.0’s priorities across multiple sectors.
The Budget identified the following areas as priorities: productivity and resilience in agriculture, employment & skilling, inclusive human resource development and social justice, manufacturing & services, urban development, energy security, and infrastructure.
Here’s how industry stakeholders reacted:
Dr Praveen Gupta, Principle Director and Chief of Neurology, Fortis Hospital, said, "Broad reforms, combined with nine priorities and initiatives will enable the development of advanced healthcare solutions, ensuring that the sector keeps pace with global technological advancements. The integration of advanced technology and the creation of comprehensive databases will further enhance the efficiency and accessibility of healthcare services, benefiting both providers and patients. Effective collaboration between the government and the private sector will be essential to fully realize the potential of these initiatives."
"The exemption of custom duties on three cancer medicines and reduction of duties on certain medical technologies such as x-ray tubes and flat panel detectors is a significant move to strengthen domestic capabilities in the healthcare sector. Though, these measures are far less than expectations, however they will make advanced cancer treatments more affordable and accessible, addressing a critical need given the high cost of such treatments. Additionally, priorities align with the broader goal of enhancing infrastructure investment and energy efficiency, creating a more conducive environment for improving healthcare delivery and outcomes in India," Dr Gupta added.
