Union Budget 2024 | Broad reforms will help development of advanced healthcare solutions, says Fortis Hospital Principle Director Dr Praveen Gupta

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget 2024, highlighting the Modi govt 3.0’s priorities across multiple sectors.

The Budget identified the following areas as priorities: productivity and resilience in agriculture, employment & skilling, inclusive human resource development and social justice, manufacturing & services, urban development, energy security, and infrastructure.

Track our live updates on the Union Budget here

Here’s how industry stakeholders reacted:

Dr Praveen Gupta, Principle Director and Chief of Neurology, Fortis Hospital, said, "Broad reforms, combined with nine priorities and initiatives will enable the development of advanced healthcare solutions, ensuring that the sector keeps pace with global technological advancements. The integration of advanced technology and the creation of comprehensive databases will further enhance the efficiency and accessibility of healthcare services, benefiting both providers and patients. Effective collaboration between the government and the private sector will be essential to fully realize the potential of these initiatives."