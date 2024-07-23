Union Budget 2024 |Coalition dynamics reflect in projects announced for Andhra and Bihar

The budget also promised funds for essential infrastructure such as water, power, railways and roads in Kopparthy node on the Vishakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor and Orvakal node on Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.

An additional allocation will be provided this year towards capital investment for economic growth while grants for backward regions of Rayalaseema, Prakasam and North Coastal Andhra will also be provided as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

For Bihar, the budget said it would support the development of Gaya as an industrial node on the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor. It would be a “good model” for developing ancient cultural centres into future centres of modern economy.

The union government will also support development of road connectivity projects at a cost of Rs 26,000 crore. Power projects, including setting up of a new 2400 MW power plant at Pirpainti, will be taken up at a cost of Rs 21,400 crore while new airports, medical colleges and sports infrastructure in Bihar will also be constructed.

“An additional allocation to support capital investments will be provided. The requests of Bihar Government for external assistance from multilateral development banks will be expedited,” Nirmala said in her budget speech.

With Bihar facing frequent floods, the budget also the union government will provide financial support for projects worth Rs 11,500 crore to fund ongoing and new schemes including barrages, river pollution abatement and irrigation projects. In addition, survey and investigation of Kosi related flood mitigation and irrigation projects will be undertaken.

To help promote tourism, the budget said Vishnupad Temple Corridor and Mahabodhi Temple Corridor will be supported, modelled on the successful Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor. A comprehensive development initiative for Rajgir will also be undertaken besides supporting the development of Nalanda as a tourist centre besides reviving Nalanda University to its glorious stature.