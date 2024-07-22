Union Budget 2024 | Economic Survey points out 'land challenge' for India's transition to green economy

New Delhi: An increase in demand for land will pose a challenge to India’s transition to a green economy as most of the renewable options are “land-intensive”, says the Economic Survey 2023-24, noting that the country’s per capita availability of land is the lowest among the G20 nations.

On the challenges for the renewable sector, the Survey prepared by the Union Finance Ministry has identified that the availability of land and absence of recycling for discarded solar panels are the two big bottlenecks.

“The availability of land is a major challenge for India, which has the lowest land availability per capita amongst the G20 countries. The transition cost would be amplified with the expected increase in the need for land for renewable energy projects,” it says.