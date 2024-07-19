Union Budget 2024 | FAQs: What is customs duty?

What is customs duty?

Customs duty, an integral part of India's fiscal landscape, plays a pivotal role in the nation's annual Budget. It refers to the tax imposed on goods imported into and exported from India. This levy is more than just a revenue generator; it's a strategic tool influencing the country's trade policy, economic health, and industrial development.

The annual Budget, presented by the Finance Minister, outlines the government's financial plan for the upcoming fiscal year, including expected revenues and expenditures. In this document, customs duty occupies a significant position. As a major source of revenue, it contributes substantially to the government's coffers. The revenue generated from customs duty is crucial for funding various public sector undertakings, infrastructure projects, defense, education, and healthcare services.