Union Budget 2024 | FAQs: What is Demand for Grants?

What is Demand for Grants?

"Demand for Grants" is a formal request for funds made by various ministries or departments of the government. It is part of the annual budgetary process and is presented to the Lok Sabha. Here are some key aspects of the Demand for Grants:

Budget Presentation: The Union Budget, which includes the Demand for Grants, is presented by the Finance Minister. It outlines the estimated expenditures of the central government for the upcoming financial year.

Departmental Demands: Each ministry or department of the government prepares a detailed estimate of its expenses for the next fiscal year. These are compiled into individual demands for grants.