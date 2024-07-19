Union Budget 2024 | FAQs: What is direct tax?

What are direct taxes?

Direct tax refers to the taxes that are levied directly on the income or wealth of individuals or organizations. The primary characteristics of direct taxes are that they are imposed directly by the government and are paid directly by the taxpayer to the government. Key examples of direct taxes in India include:

Income Tax: This is a tax on the income of individuals or entities. The rates vary depending on the level of income and the type of taxpayer (individual, company, firm, etc.). India has a slab-based income tax system, where the rate increases with the level of income.

Corporate Tax: This tax is levied on the profits earned by companies operating in India. The rate of corporate tax varies based on factors like the type of company, turnover, and income levels.