Union Budget 2024 | FAQs: What is fiscal deficit?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on July 23, having already presented an Interim Budget ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. In light of the upcoming Budget, we take a look at some of the terms associated with the exercise.

What is fiscal deficit?

Fiscal deficit, a critical measure of a government's financial health, reflects the difference between its total revenue and total expenditure. It's an indicator of how much the government needs to borrow to meet its expenses when its revenues are insufficient. In the context of India's budget, understanding the fiscal deficit is essential to grasp the nation's economic challenges and policy direction.

Fiscal deficit and the health of the economy

India, a rapidly developing economy, faces a complex interplay of growth, inflation, and fiscal responsibility. The fiscal deficit is prominently featured in India's annual budget, a comprehensive financial statement of the government's planned revenue (from taxes, non-tax revenues, and other sources) and expenditures (including public services, infrastructure, subsidies, and interest payments). When the government's expenditure exceeds its revenue, a fiscal deficit occurs. This gap is typically financed through borrowing, both domestically and internationally.