Union Budget 2024 | FAQs: What is the Bare Necessities Index?

The Bare Necessities Index (BNI) in the context of India's annual Budget is an innovative tool designed to assess the accessibility and quality of basic necessities across the country. Introduced by the Economic Survey of India, it reflects the government's commitment to improving the living standards of its citizens, especially in the context of economic planning and resource allocation.

What is BNI?

The BNI is based on the concept of measuring the availability and quality of basic necessities like water, sanitation, housing, micro-environment, and other facilities across states and regions. This index is crucial for a holistic understanding of the quality of life and the standard of living in different parts of the country. By tracking improvements or declines in the BNI, policymakers can identify areas that need more attention and resources.

Role of BNI in Budget

In the annual Budget, the BNI serves as a critical reference point for policy formulation and budgetary allocation. It helps the government to prioritize spending and initiate targeted interventions in areas lagging in basic amenities. For instance, regions with low BNI scores may receive more funds for developing infrastructure like clean water supply, sanitation facilities, housing, and ensuring environmental cleanliness.

Moreover, the BNI is an essential tool for monitoring the progress of various government schemes and initiatives aimed at improving living standards. It allows for an assessment of how effectively the Budget allocations and policies are translating into tangible improvements in people's lives. This is particularly relevant for schemes related to rural and urban development, poverty alleviation, and social welfare.

The index also reflects India's commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to poverty, clean water and sanitation, and sustainable cities and communities. By focusing on bare necessities, the government underscores its dedication to inclusive growth and equitable development.

In summary, the Bare Necessities Index in India's annual Budget is more than just a statistical measure. It represents a focused approach towards enhancing the quality of life of the population, especially the underserved. The BNI guides policy and budgetary decisions, ensuring that the basic needs of every citizen are addressed, which is a fundamental step towards sustainable and inclusive development.

