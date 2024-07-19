Union Budget 2024 | FAQs: What is the Halwa Ceremony?

Significance of the ceremony

In order to maintain secrecy and make sure that there are no leaks, the North Block basement is transformed into a fortress. Around 100 officials and other staff directly involved with either the making or the printing of the Budget are kept in absolute isolation and completely cut off from outside world until the Finance Minister finally presents the budget.

What does that mean?

Round-the-clock surveillance by the Intelligence Bureau (IB), no direct contact with their dear ones whatsoever during the quarantine period, supervised phone calls (in case of emergencies), a strong network of CCTVs, electronic jammers to prevent information leak, foolproof cybersecurity, among other things are strictly imposed. Only the Finance Minister is allowed to move in and out of the area but mobile phone usage inside the basement is restricted even for the top minister.

Following the budget leak in 1950, the printing press for the budget was changed from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to Minto Road and later to the North Block basement which has been the permanent printing press since 1980.