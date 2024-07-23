Home
Union Budget 2024 | FM Sitharaman announces platforms, services for insolvency & bankruptcy code and tribunals

Sitharaman has created a record by presenting her 7th consecutive Union Budget in Parliament today.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 July 2024, 06:33 IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha, announcing that an integrated technology platform will be set up for improving the outcomes under Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code.

She also said that debt recovery tribunals will be strengthened & additional tribunals will be established to speed up recovery.

Here's what the FM said about measures being taken for insolvency & bankruptcy code and tribunals:

- Integrated technology platform to be set up for improving the outcomes under Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code

- Services of Centre for Processing Accelerated Corporate Exit to be extended for voluntary closure of LLPs

- Debt recovery tribunals to be strengthened & additional tribunals to be established to speed up recovery

Published 23 July 2024, 06:33 IST
