Union Budget 2024 | Full texts of the last five Budget speeches

Having already presented the Economic Survey for 2023-24, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the full Union Budget for this financial year.

Earlier, prior to the Lok Sabha elections this year, the FM had presented an Interim Budget.

While Budgets are massive documents consisting of many parts, the Finance Minister highlights the most important parts of it during the Budget speech.

Budget speeches, historically, have been long-drawn affairs, and can last hours.