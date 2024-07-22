Union Budget 2024 | Full texts of the last five Budget speeches

Having already presented the Economic Survey for 2023-24, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the full Union Budget for this financial year.
Earlier, prior to the Lok Sabha elections this year, the FM had presented an Interim Budget.
While Budgets are massive documents consisting of many parts, the Finance Minister highlights the most important parts of it during the Budget speech.
Budget speeches, historically, have been long-drawn affairs, and can last hours.
In fact, current Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds the record for delivering the longest-ever Budget speech in India's history—while presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21, Sitharaman spoke for a mind-boggling two hours and 42 minutes. However, she still could not finish the speech, and had to cut it short due to health concerns. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla completed the remaining two pages that Sitharaman left out.
In delivering a speech that lasted two hours and 42 minutes, Sitharaman beat her own record, set during the 2019-2020 Budget presentation, where she spoke for two hours and 17 minutes.
With the Modi government having secured a historic third-term in power, Sitharaman's Budget speech this year could dwarf her earlier ones.
As we wait for the Union Budget presentation to commence, here we take a look at the full speeches of the last five complete Budgets.
Published 22 July 2024, 15:52 IST