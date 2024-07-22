Union Budget 2024 | Government measures helping toy industry to boost exports, cut imports from China: Economic Survey

"India's import bill for toys from China dropped from $214 million in FY'13 to $41.6 million in FY'24, leading to a decline in China's share in India's toy imports from 94 per cent in FY'13 to 64 per cent in FY'24, indicating India's competitiveness in the international toy market," the Survey said. During the period from 2014 to 2020, focused efforts by the government also resulted in the number of manufacturing units doubling.