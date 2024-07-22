Union Budget 2024 | Government's initiatives for cleaner coal need to be promoted: Economic Survey

New Delhi: The initiatives of the government for cleaner fuel such as coal gasification mission and exploring coal to hydrogen need to be promoted to reduce emission and increase environmental sustainability, the Economic Survey on Monday said.

While phasing in renewables to the extent possible is crucial, in the short to medium term, the focus should also be on actively adopting clean coal technologies.

With the arrival of ultra super-critical technologies for coal-fired power plants, it would be possible to bring down emissions and achieve higher efficiency, the Economic Survey 2023-24 tabled in Parliament said.

"In exploring the landscape for ensuring energy security, it has become evident that risks are not merely obstacles but also harbingers of opportunities. While uncertainties loom, they present avenues for innovation, adaptation, and growth for India. While phasing in renewables to the extent possible is imperative, in the short to medium term, the focus should also be on actively adopting clean coal technologies," it said.