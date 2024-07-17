Union Budget 2024 | 'India's economic growth relies on efficient logistic, warehousing infra', says Welspun One MD Anshul Singhal

With the Centre set to present the Union Budget 2024 in the Parliament on July 23, stakeholders across sectors and industries hope for certain relief measures that would fuel growth while emphasizing on the significance of Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs).

Logistics and warehousing are the backbone of the supply chain sector that relies on support from government policies.

Speaking on the upcoming Budget for the financial year, Anshul Singhal, Managing Director, Welspun One & Chairperson of ASSOCHAM National Council on Logistics & Warehousing said, “The logistics industry serves as the central lever for the efficient growth of all sectors. As the backbone of the supply chain industry, warehousing facilitates systematic storage and inventory management, enabling companies to anticipate demand and seize business opportunities both domestically and internationally."

"Therefore, government support is essential for the sector’s substantial growth. As we approach the 2024-2025 Budget, it is imperative to emphasize the significance of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in this industry."