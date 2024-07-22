Union Budget 2024 | India's renewable energy sector to attract investments worth Rs 30.5 lakh cr by 2030: Economic Survey

As per the National Electricity Plan of the Central Electricity Authority, non-fossil fuel (hydro, nuclear, solar, wind, biomass, small hydro, pump storage pumps) based capacity which is around 203.4 GW (46 per cent of the total) out of 441.9 GW of total installed capacity in 2023-24 is likely to increase to 349 GW (57.3 per cent) in 2026-27, and 500.6 GW (64.4 per cent) in 2029-30, it stated.