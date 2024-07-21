Union Budget 2024 | Industry status, GST main concerns for real estate developers in Noida

Amit Modi, Director of County Group, said, "One of the most long-standing demands the sector emphasises upon is the need to grant industry status to enable easier access to low-cost financing, which benefits consumers directly. Additionally, implementing single-window clearance is crucial for timely project completion and cost efficiency." "Furthermore, reintroducing GST input credits for residential real estate will stabilise costs. We also expect to increase the home loan interest exemption to Rs 8 lakhs annually to support first-time buyers, while Section 80C should exclusively cover housing loan principal deductions or raise its limit to Rs 5 lakh," he added.